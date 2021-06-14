Todd Frazier to Play Boulders on Wednesday

June 14, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders and Good Samaritan Hospital of Suffern are teaming up to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at Palisades Credit Union Park prior to the Wednesday, June 16, Frontier League game between the Boulders and Sussex County Miners and former Major League All-Star Todd Frazier, who is scheduled to play that evening.

Game time is 7 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m.

Frazier, the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year with the Cincinnati Reds and an All-Star with the team in 2014 and 2015, signed with the Miners back on June 9. Released earlier this season by the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Toms River, NJ, native hooked on with the Team USA Olympic Baseball Team and is using his stay with the Miners to help him stay ready for the Tokyo Games later this summer.

Frazier also spent more than a year with the Chicago White Sox before he was traded in the middle of the 2017 season to the New York Yankees. He finished out that campaign in the Bronx before signing prior to the 2018 season with the crosstown New York Mets.

He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Mets, then split 2020 between the Texas Rangers and Mets.

Frazier appeared in 13 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this season.

Meanwhile, those who are not vaccinated can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outside the main gate at Palisades Credit Union Park and get two free tickets to that night's game.

A complete New York Boulders' 2021 schedule, as well as information regarding season tickets and packages for the 2021 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Individual game tickets are on sale now.

Attendance at all home games at PCU Park is subject to New York State Department of Health guidelines and protocol.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway.Â In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

More information can be found atÂ www.frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.