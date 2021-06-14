Boulders' Dennis Purchased by Royals

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that the Kansas City Royals have purchased the contract of infielder Austin Dennis and assigned him to their Surprise, AZ, training facility.

Dennis, 24, signed with the Boulders this past off-season. In nine Frontier League games this season, Dennis hit .375 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. He also scored six times.

Meanwhile, at shortstop, the Rockledge, FL, native made just one error.

Dennis even made one appearance on the mound for the Boulders, tossing a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts on June 4 at Sussex County.

