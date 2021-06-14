Slammers Increase to 100% Capacity and Announce Full Promotional Schedule

June 14, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce that the allowed capacity at DuPage Medical Group Field will return to 100% starting with their next homestand on Tuesday, June 15th. With that exciting news, the Slammers are happy to unveil a full promotional schedule for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The full promotional schedule can be found at www.jolietslammers.com. Highlights include:

Thursday, June 24-80s Night-fans dressing in 80s gear receive $8 tickets

Friday, June 25-Re-Re Opening Night. With restrictions being lifted we're here to welcome you back... Again.

Friday, July 2nd-Hamilton Night. Don't throw away your shot! Dress as your favorite Hamilton character for a chance to win a prize and stick around after the game for a Hamilton themed fireworks show.

Saturday, July 3rd-Military Appreciation. Post game patriotic fireworks show.

Sunday, July 4th-4th of July. Post game patriotic fireworks show.

Tuesday, July 13-Pet Day. Fans can bring out their furry friends for a pawsome night at the ballpark. Pets are free, but must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Friday, July 16-Irish Night. Irish Dancers, Corned Beef & Cabbage picnic, and an Irish themed post game fireworks show.

Saturday, July 17-SlammerDay Night Live. Live from Joliet, it's Saturday Night!

Sunday, July 18-Pokemon Go Day. Join the Slammers in a quest to Catch 'Em All

Friday, July 30-Christmas in Joliet. Meet Santa, participate in the Ugly Sweater Contest, and enjoy a Christmas music themed fireworks show.

Saturday, July 31-Harry Potter Night-Fans dressing as their favorite Harry Potter character will receive a free fountain drink. Fans can also participate in a costume contest and horcrux hunt.

Sunday, August 1-Pet Day

Tuesday, August 3-School Professionals Appreciation. It's been a rough year, let's honor teachers, bus drivers, lunch monitors, and more!

Friday, August 13-Guns 'n' Hoses Game/Super Hero Night. Come support Easterseals Joliet Region at the charity softball game between JFD and JPD before the Slammers game. Fans dressing as their favorite super hero will receive a free fountain drink. Super Heroes will be available for photos on the concourse. Enjoy a super hero themed fireworks show after the game.

Saturday, August 14-Scout Sleepover. Scout groups can spend the night on the field after the game.

Friday, August 20-Princess Night. Fans dressing as their favorite princess, prince, or villain will receive a free fountain drink. Princesses will be available for photos on the concourse. Stick around after the game for a princess themed fireworks show.

Friday, September 3-Military Appreciation Night. Post game patriotic fireworks.

Saturday, September 4-Blues Brothers Night. There's 106 miles to Chicago, we've got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it's dark out, and we're wearing sunglasses. Hit it!

Sunday, September 5-Fan Appreciation Night. Fans can enter drawings to win prizes all night and stick around to catch a post game fireworks show!

Monday, September 6-Pet Day

Weekly promotions include $2 Tuesday presented by 1340 WJOL ($2 Reserved Seat Tickets), Thirsty Thursdays presented by Bud Light ($2 Draft Beer, $4 Mixed Drinks, and a FREE pint glass for the first 100 fans 21+), and Fireworks Fridays (post game fireworks shows) presented by DuPage Medical group.

For more information on tickets and for the most up to date promotions schedule, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287. Please note that all theme nights and games are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2021

Slammers Increase to 100% Capacity and Announce Full Promotional Schedule - Joliet Slammers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.