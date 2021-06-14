Schmidt Named Pitcher of the Week

June 14, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Southern Illinois Miners News Release







Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners are pleased to announce that rookie right-handed pitcher Kaleb Schmidt has been selected as the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 13.

Hailing from Springfield, Missouri, Schmidt was selected in the first round of the Frontier League draft this spring by the Miners after completing his college career at Drury University. In his second professional start this past week at Windy City, he was perfect into the fifth inning, retiring the first 13 ThunderBolts batters he faced. Schmidt ended up tossing seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out three, earning his first professional win in the process as the Miners took the rubber game of the midweek series in Crestwood, Illinois.

Schmidt is the first Miner to win the Pitcher of the Week award since May 29, 2016, when Rick Teasley claimed the prize for Southern Illinois, and the fifth overall since the award was created in 2014 alongside Teasley, Adam Lopez, Matt Bywater, and Tyler Lavigne.

The Miners head back out on the road for a seven-game road trip this week that will begin with a doubleheader on Tuesday against the Lake Erie Crushers at 4:05 p.m. Gunnar Kines will oppose Ryan Feierabend in game one, with Michael Austin set to make his Miners debut in the second contest against former Miner Robby Rowland at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon, Ohio.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. In addition, they have sent 59 players to MLB organizations in their 13 years of operation. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.