Y'alls Rebound with Midweek Win

June 12, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (9-18), presented by Towne Properties, slugged a solid punch back to even up the series with the Windy City Thunderbolts (13-17) on Wednesday night in a 6-3 finish.

Right-hander Reed Smith made his professional debut with six innings allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts. Reliever Darrien Williams nearly pitched the minimum facing seven batters and retiring six. Although the flame-throwing righty did not strike anyone out, it was a strong showing because he forced early contact, throwing just 19 pitches across two innings. Left-hander Kent Klyman earned the save, allowing two runs on three hits in the ninth inning with two strikeouts.

The bats came alive in the second inning with a two-run blast from second baseman Langston Ginder. He finished with a 2-for-3 line including that homer and an R.B.I. double in the sixth inning.

Ginder's dinger brought around left fielder Stephen Hrustich, playing in his second pro game after joining the Y'alls on Monday from the University of Michigan. Hrustic went 2-for-4 with his first R.B.I. in the Frontier League on a two-run single in the sixth inning before scoring on Ginder's double.

Left fielder Hank Zeisler rocked an R.B.I. double to spur a four-run rally in the sixth, and he finished with a 2-for-4 game, as well.

Florence can win its first series since besting Windy City in the second week of the season with the rubber match coming at 6:40 p.m. on Thirsty Thursday at Thomas More Stadium when fans can enjoy $1 10 oz. and $2 20 oz. beers.

