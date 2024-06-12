Florence Big Sixth Towers Bolts

June 12, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Windy City ThunderBolts over the Florence Y'alls 6-3 Wednesday night at Thomas More University Stadium.

The ThunderBolts (13-17) struck first in the top of the second with a solo home run by Christian Kuzemka.

Florence (9-18) responded right back, fleecing a two-out single by Stephen Rustich and then a two-run home run by Langston Ginder giving the Y'alls their first lead of the series 2-1.

After a single by Ed Johnson in the bottom of the sixth, Hank Ziesler doubled him home making it 3-1. Hrustitch knocked in a two out, two run single making it 5-1.

Henry Kusiak cracked a double in the top of the eighth extending his hitting streak to games going (20-40) during that span.

In the top of the ninth, Joe Johnson smacked an RBI double in the ninth for a three hit night. Emmanuel Sanchez drove in an RBI single in the loss.

In his professional debut, Florence starting pitcher Reed Smith (1-0) tossed eight innings allowing one run on six hits while walking none and striking out seven.

Darrien Williams tossed two scoreless innings for Florence.

Kyle Potthof tossed 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball striking out two in his Bolts debut.

Hunter Dupree pitched a scoreless eighth inning striking out two.

Armbruester (1-2) dashed five innings allowing six earned runs over three hits while walking four and striking out eight.

The ThunderBolts are back in action Thursday with game three of a three-game series against the Florence Y'alls. LHP Michael Barker (1-3, 5.74) v LHP Randy Abshier) will be the game three starter for the Bolts. First pitch from Thomas More Stadium is scheduled for 5:41 CDT and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

