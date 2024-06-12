Boomers Can't Overcome Early Deficit

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first and could not recover in a 10-1 loss to the Lake Erie Crushers on Wednesday night at Wintrust Field.

The Crushers took the lead just three batters into the contest on an RBI single from Burle Dixon. Lake Erie added to the lead with a single run in the second and two more in the third. Just two of the runs were earned as the Boomers committed three errors. The lone run for the Boomers crossed in the second inning. Chase Dawson, who was celebrating his birthday, led off the inning with a single and stole second. Kyle Fitzgerald knocked home Dawson with a groundout. The Crushers put the game out of reach with four runs in the ninth.

Brendan Knoll suffered the loss on the mound despite settling down to work six innings. Knoll retired the last nine batters he faced but allowed the six runs, just two of which were earned, on nine hits with tree walks and three strikeouts. Cristian Lopez worked a perfect seventh as the pitching staff posted 12 consecutive outs. Dawson and Seth Gray both posted two hits for the Boomers, who totaled eight in their fourth consecutive defeat.

The Boomers (18-10) will have a quick turnaround, completing the series with the Crushers on Wednesday afternoon at 12:00pm with a Business Day Game at Wintrust Field. Tickets for tomorrow and all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

