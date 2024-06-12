'Cats Drop Middle Game as Heredia-Bustos Delivers in First Pro Start

June 12, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (15-14) fell 6-1 to the Evansville Otters (10-19) on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Education Day #2 presented by Transfinder and Austin & Co.

Evansville broke the deadlock in the fourth. Rolando Heredia-Bustos walked Randy Bednar, and Pavin Parks homered to put the Otters ahead, 2-0.

Tri-City clawed back in the sixth. Jaxon Hallmark, Javeyan Williams, and Alec Olund delivered three consecutives singles off Tristan Harvin to cut the deficit to 2-1. After Olund's base hit, he along with Williams moved to second and third, respectively on a throwing error from Mason White. Oscar Campos then walked before Jon Beymer entered. The right-hander struck out Ian Walters and Kyle Novak.

Evansville exploded in the ninth. Parks singled off Austin Dill, who then issued a two-run homer to David Mendham. Reyes then walked, and Justin Felix moved him to third with a double. Glenn Miller laced a two-run single to put the Otters on top, 6-1.

Harvin (1-1) earned the win. He tossed 5.1 innings, yielding one run on five hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Heredia-Bustos (1-1) received the loss. He matched a career-high with six frames in his first professional start. He hurled six frames, allowing two runs on three hits, walking two, and striking out one.

Tri-City plays the rubber game tomorrow, Thursday, June 13 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | EVANSVILLE 6 | TRI-CITY 1

W: Tristan Harvin (1-1)

L: Rolando Heredia-Bustos (1-1)

Time of Game: 2:34

Attendance: 4,512

