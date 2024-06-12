Titans Rock Boulders, Win Fourth Straight

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (14-14) continued their winning ways with a 13-3 beatdown of the New York Boulders (18-9) on Wednesday, capturing their fourth consecutive victory.

The run-scoring parade commenced early - with a pair of runners aboard against Garrett Cooper (loss, 3-1) in the first and nobody out. AJ Wright put the Titans ahead 2-0 early with one swing of the bat as he knocked in Jackie Urbaez and Christian Ibarra with a two-run single.

Tyler Jandron (win, 2-2) bounced back massively - facing just four more than the minimum through six innings of play. The lone Boulders to reach against the ace were a trio of two-out doubles and a walk - seeing Jandron hurl six shutout frames to start the night.

Offensively, the Titans erupted for a seven spot in the fourth to blow the contest open. Adding five more against Cooper, an RBI single from Jamey Smart set up a run-plating fielder's choice from Malik Williams before a sac fly from Urbaez and a two-run jack from Ibarra helped make it 7-0.

Before all was said and done - a two-run Jason Dicochea double off reliever Jackson Cunningham made it 9-0.

After a wild pitch forced double digits across in the sixth, a sac fly from Smart and an RBI double courtesy of Urbaez in the seventh continued the outburst.

The Boulders connected for their first run of the game with an RBI groundout from Marshall Awtry in the seventh - proving to be the lone run against the Titans' starter in the middle game of the series.

Overall, Jandron tossed his third quality start of the season - going seven, allowing one run on four hits - walking two, and striking out five for his second victory.

The second home run of the season from Jason Dicochea off Tommy Hughes added a 13th run across on route to the series win.

After a scoreless inning from McLain Harris, right-hander Jonah Jenkins allowed a pair in the ninth and struck out two - recording the final three outs to help the Titans to victory.

Christian Ibarra finished 3-for-4 with a double, homer, two RBI, and a walk in the win - while Jackie Urbaez and Jason Dicochea had multi-hit performances.

Entering the series averaging over seven runs a game, the Titans' pitching staff has held the Boulders' offence to just six runs combined in the first two games of the series.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game homestand and look for their first sweep of the season with the finale of three against the New York Boulders on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

