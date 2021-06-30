Y'alls Rained out in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN - Wednesday night's game between the Florence Y'alls and the Evansville Otters at Bosse Field has been postponed due to rain and thunderstorms in the area.

The two teams are now scheduled to play a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, July 1. The first game - the originally scheduled game from today - is set to start at 4:05p CT / 5:05p ET with Thursday's originally scheduled game to follow shortly thereafter. The games will be seven innings in length.

The Y'alls won the first game of the series, 1-0, yesterday behind a Joe Lytle solo home run and eight shutout innings from Kevin Hahn. Florence sits two games behind Evansville for the top spot in the West Division.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. The Y'alls return home on July 6 for a three-game weekend series against the Lake Erie Crushers. Tickets are on sale now for the series and the rest of the 2021 season. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

