Quartet Of Equipe Quebec Hurlers Six-Hit Boulders

Rockland County, NY - Jesse Hodges snapped a third inning tie with a two-run single and four Equipe Quebec pitchers combined to allow only six hits in a 4-2 win over the New York Boulders on Wednesday night at Palisades Credit Union Park.

After Quebec starter David Gauthier surrendered five hits over the first five innings and both Boulders' runs, Frank Moscatiello, Nick Horvath and Andrew Case teamed up to finish the game with four scoreless, one-hit innings.

Gauthier picked up the win to even his season mark at 2-2, while Case earned his ninth save.

Quebec snapped a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the third inning on Hodges' single, the hit giving the visitors a 4-2 advantage.

The teams opened the game by trading two-run innings in the first frame, Both of Quebec's run came via a double off the bat of Jeffry Parra against Boulders' starter Dan Wirchansky, while New York answered with a sacrifice fly by Kevonte Mitchell and a run-scoring single by Ryan Ramiz.

The two runs in the first inning were the only ones allowed by Gauthier, who struck out three and walked four in his five innings of work.

Wirchansky was tagged with the loss as he dropped to 2-3 on the year.

