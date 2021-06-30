Have a "Blast" Celebrating the 4th July with the Jackals

LITTLE FALLS, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals, a professional baseball team that competes in the Frontier League, a partner of Major League Baseball, today announced family fun activities for the fourth of July holiday weekend, including honoring first responders on Saturday, July 3, as well as a beer festival, stadium activities, and fireworks show on July 4.

"We're looking forward to a great weekend of competitive professional baseball paired with fun events that will offer fans and attendees a great way to enjoy the holiday weekend," stated Gil Addeo, general manager of the New Jersey Jackals. "We wanted to pay special attention to our first responders on such a special weekend. Come join the fun!"

Saturday, July 3 - First Responders Night - Gates Open at 4:30pm, First Pitch at 6:05pm

The Jackals are excited to be celebrating the bravery of our local police officers, firefighters, EMT, and other first responders.

First Responders Discount - In honor of these heroes, all first responders will receive a discounted ticket of $12.00

First Responders Vehicle Parade - All attendees will be able to check out a range of first responder vehicles on display and watch a pre-game parade of all the vehicles taking a lap around the warning track of Yogi Berra Stadium.

Fireworks - Directly after the game, celebrate July 4 early by watching a fireworks display.

Sunday, July 4 - Beer Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza - Gates Open at 6:00pm, Fireworks at 9:00pm (No Baseball Game)

While the New Jersey Jackals head to Sussex County to face-off against the Miners, Yogi Berra Stadium will be featuring a range of activities to help you get in the holiday spirit.

Fun for All - Only $7.00 admission fee into Yogi Berra Stadium to join in on the activities and fireworks display (does not include beer festival).

Fun on the Field - Come play on the same field as the Jackals by taking part in backyard games, an opportunity to win cool prizes, and a bounce house.

Beer Festival - Come try more than 25+ beers from local vendors. A ticket to participate is $45.00, and provides you with admission to Yogi Berra Stadium, an all-you-can-drink sample mug, plus one entree and two sides.

Fireworks - Celebrate the fourth like it's supposed to be. Fireworks begin at 9:00pm.

