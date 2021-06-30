Y'alls, Otters Matchup Wednesday Postponed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Wednesday's game between the Florence Y'alls and the Evansville Otters has been postponed due to inclement weather and wet field conditions.

The two clubs will meet for a doubleheader Thursday, July 1 at 4:05 p.m. from Bosse Field.

Thursday is the Jacob's Village benefit game night with postgame fireworks, live DJ, free popcorn while supplies last by Wolk Financial, door prizes, and postgame fireworks.

Fans with tickets can contact the Otters front office at (812) 435-8686 for ticket information.

The Otters will carry their West Division-leading 21-9 record into Thursday's doubleheader against the second place Y'alls.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

