Y'alls Prevail in Series-Opening Slugfest

PATERSON, NJ - The Florence Y'alls (24-31), presented by Towne Properties, used early offense and late insurance to topple the East division-leading New Jersey Jackals (34-19) by a score of 9-7 on Tuesday.

In their first-ever trip to Hinchliffe Stadium, the Y'alls wasted no time in jumping ahead. Facing New Jersey starter Dylan Castaneda (6.0 IP, 7 R, 4 BB, 7 K), Florence burst out of the gate for a five-run first inning. Second baseman Tristin Garcia hit a leadoff infield single before Castaneda issued one-out walks to both first baseman Craig Massey and designated hitter Brennan Price to load the bases. Right fielder Harrison DiNicola hit a ground ball to second that was bobbled by Jackals second baseman Martin Figueroa, and the error allowed a run to score. With the bases still loaded, left fielder Ray Zuberer came to the plate and hit an inning-capping grand slam that gave the Y'alls a 5-0 lead.

The Y'alls tacked on two more runs in the second. Center fielder Cole Brannen walked to lead the inning off before Tristin Garcia singled to put two aboard. With Brannen at third, shortstop Brian Fuentes' sacrifice fly plated the Y'alls sixth run of the day. After Garcia moved to third on an attempted steal and throwing error on Jackals catcher Justin Mazzone, Craig Massey struck out and began running to first. As Mazzone threw the ball to complete the strikeout, Garcia rushed home from third to increase the Y'alls' lead to 7-0.

Florence coasted through the middle innings thanks to solid pitching from rookie righthander Ryan Watson (4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) and righthander Carter Poiry (3.0 IP, 1 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Only a third-inning two-run homer from New Jersey designated hitter Keon Barnum tarnished Watson's line. Heading into the seventh, the Y'alls led 7-2.

Florence scored two more runs in the seventh on an RBI double from Brennan Price and an RBI single from Ray Zuberer. Armed with a 9-2 lead, the Y'alls' pitching began faltering against New Jersey's league-leading offense. The Jackals plated three runs in the seventh against Poiry and two more in the eighth on a home run from shortstop Nilo Rijo, but righthander Ben Terwilliger struck out three straight hitters with the tying run aboard to send the Y'alls into the ninth ahead 9-7. Righthander Brian McKenna pitched a scoreless ninth to finish off a wild 9-7 series-opening win.

The Y'alls have now won three of four games since the All-Star Break. Florence and New Jersey continue their series on Wednesday, July 19th from Hinchliffe Stadium. First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. ET.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

