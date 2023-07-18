Fregio Earns First Pro Win, Wild Things Take Opener

July 18, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things defeated the Trois-Rivières Aigles 5-1 after a solid outing from starting pitcher Dariel Fregio and great days at the plate from Wagner Lagrange and Anthony Brocato.

Both teams stranded runners on base in the first, but the Aigles scored in the second when Fregio hit Austin Markmann with the bases loaded. It gave Trois-Rivières an early 1-0 lead. The Wild Things tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third after a leadoff double from Brocato and an RBI single from Lagrange.

The Aigles almost took the lead in the fourth, but a great relay from Lagrange and Abraham Sequera stopped the runner from scoring at the plate. The tag came from Melvin Novoa. Later in the inning, the Wild Things claimed their first lead on an RBI single from Brocato.

In the fifth inning with the bases loaded, Robert Chayka hit a two-run single to extend the Washington lead to 4-1. Trois-Rivieres pulled starter Blake Garrett after that play. He went 4.2 innings and gave up four runs: two of them were earned. The Wild Things did not stop the scoring in the sixth as they put another run on the board after a solo home run from Lagrange, giving them a four-run lead.

Washington pulled Fregio after seven strong innings. He went seven innings, gave up one earned run and seven hits. He was replaced by Christian James, who worked a scoreless eighth and Justin Goossen-Brown came into the game for the Wild Things in the ninth and he was able to shut down any potential comeback, putting up a zero, allowing Washington to win the opener of the set. The win for Fregio was his first as a pro.

Game two of the series will take place tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. It is Senior Slugger night, presented by AARP Pennsylvania and all fans 50 and over get in for free. There will also be one-dollar hot dogs for everyone in attendance thanks to Berk's Foods.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.