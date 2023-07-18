Titans and ValleyCats Washed Away, Doubleheader July 19

Ottawa, ON - Tuesday's game between the Ottawa Titans and Tri-City ValleyCats has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, July 19, with a time of 5:00 pm. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence 30 minutes after the completion of the series opener.

Ticket holders for tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any future 2023 Ottawa Titans home game, subject to availability. Any fans wishing to exchange their seats from tonight's game must do so at the Ottawa Stadium box office or by calling (343) 633-2273.

All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

