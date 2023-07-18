Boulders-Jackals Doubleheader Suspended in Game 2

July 18, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Playing their second doubleheader in three days, the New York Boulders defeated the New Jersey Jackals in the first game of a twin bill Monday, 7-2, before having the second game suspended in the third inning.

The Jackals led 2-1 with runners on first and second base and nobody out when the game was called. New Jersey does not host New York for the remainder of the regular season, and a resumption date has yet to be determined. The game could be resumed during an off day for both teams, or when the Boulders host the Jackals during the final series of the regular season.

Please check www.nyboulders.com for updates on when the game will be resumed.

The Boulders flirted with Frontier League destiny in Game 1 of the doubleheader, as New York starting pitcher Alex Mack did not allow a hit over 4 2/3 innings of the seven-inning tilt.

New Jersey rallied for two runs, but it was all the offensive production it would see the rest of the game. New York strung together six unanswered runs over the final two innings to close out the win against the first-place Jackals.

Tucker Nathans led the charge for the Boulders with two RBI and two runs scored. Patrick Kivlehan also drove in two runs for New York. Thomas Walraven, David Vinsky, and Giovanni Garbella each had an RBI in the win. Josh Rewaldt drove in each of the Jackals' two runs, upping his season RBI total to 58, which is second-best in the Frontier League this season.

Mitchell Senger pitched a clean inning in relief and earned the win. Boulders closer Dylan Smith pitched 1 1/3 innings to shut the door on New Jersey and earn his ninth save of the season, which is tied for the league lead.

Jackals starter John Baker tossed five innings and allowed two runs in the loss.

New York will return to Clover Stadium on Tuesday for a three-game series against the Gateway Grizzlies. The first game will be at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 18, 2023

Boulders-Jackals Doubleheader Suspended in Game 2 - New York Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.