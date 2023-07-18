ThunderBolts Clasp Pitchers' Duel Over Greys

CRESTWOOD, IL - Taylor Sugg pitched seven shutout innings and led the ThunderBolts to a 1-0 win over the Empire State Greys at Ozinga Field on Tuesday night.

Sugg and Empire State's Joe LaFiora were locked up in a back-and -forth pitchers' duel for the first six innings. Both teams threatened with base runners over the first few innings but double plays thwarted rallies for both sides.

The best scoring opportunity for Empire State (10-44) wasn't the result of a slew of base runners but one deep fly to left field hit by Zak Whalin in the fifth inning. Dan Robinson reached over the wall to take away a potential home run and keep the game scoreless. Robinson was also the game's leading batter with three hits.

The lone run came with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Troy Viola had hit a one-out double and stood at third base when Junior Martina came through with an RBI base hit to break the stalemate.

The ThunderBolts (24-30) were able to hold on for their third straight win with two shutout innings from the bullpen.

Sugg (4-2) allowed only three hits as he picked up the win. LaFiora (0-2) was the tough-luck loser. He gave up a run on six hits over 6.2 innings and took the loss. Daiveyon Whittle pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

The series continues with game two on Wednesday morning. Kenny Mathews (1-5, 6.53) starts for the Bolts against Empire State's Garrett Sutton (0-2, 7.23). First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 as Ozinga Field hosts the first of two straight Big Splash Days. The broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

