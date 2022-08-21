Y'alls Lose Marathon to Schaumburg

Florence, Ky. - The Florence Y'alls (33-49) and Schaumburg Boomers (45-37) battled it out until Saturday night turned into Sunday at Thomas More Stadium. Schaumburg beat Florence, 15-12, in a four-hour marathon.

The first pitch came in at 8:15 p.m. after heavy storms in the area forced a nearly two-hour delay. The Boomers recorded the final out at 12:29 a.m. over four hours later.

A see-saw affair featured 27 total runs on 32 hits with six errors, with both teams holding large leads. The Y'alls led by as many as four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Schaumburg took the lead for good in the sixth.

Multiple players on both sides had monster days at the plate. For the Y'alls, Rodney Tennie led the way with a 3-for-3 night and four RBI. Brennan Price had three hits as well. All 18 starters reached base in the game.

For Schaumburg, Mike Hart hit two solo home runs, scored four times, and made a leaping catch at the left-field wall to save multiple Florence runs. Alec Craig collected four hits, ending just a triple shy of a cycle. Chase Dawson also came through with four hits.

Neither starting pitcher made it past four innings, but neither earns a decision. Luis Perez, who pitched 3.2 innings in relief for the Boomers, gets the win. Darrien Williams gets the loss in his Y'alls debut.

The Y'alls and Boomers finish their season series with a 1:07 p.m. first pitch at Thomas More Stadium. Weather is once again set to have an impact with Schaumburg in the midst of a playoff push. Jeremy Ovalle is Florence's projected starting pitcher.

