Grizzlies Denied Sweep of ThunderBolts
August 21, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release
Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies fell behind early on Sunday night against the Windy City ThunderBolts, as the visitors scored three runs before the first out was recorded, holding that advantage the rest of the way in a 7-2 decision at GCS Credit Union Ballpark to avoid being swept.
Windy City wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning off Gateway starter Carson LaRue (3-5) thanks to five straight hits to start the game. Jairus Richards and Jake Boone hit back-to-back solo home runs to lead off, and three batters later, Brian Klein drove in a run on an RBI single to make it 3-0 ThunderBolts.
The Grizzlies were able to chip into the Windy City lead in the bottom of the second inning when Kevin Krause launched a solo home run to make it 3-1, but Payton Robertson's solo shot got that run back for Windy City in the next half inning. After another Richards solo shot made it 5-1, Zach Racusin had a solo home run of his own in the bottom of the fifth inning, but again the ThunderBolts answered right away on a homer, this time off the bat of Matt Morgan, to make it 6-2. Windy City added a run in the top of the seventh thanks to Klein's second RBI single of the night to make it 7-2, completing the scoring in the game.
On the hill, Grizzlies pitching amassed 17 strikeouts for the second time in the series, tying a season-high, but they were unable to overcome the five total home runs hit by the ThunderBolts in being denied the three-game sweep.
The Grizzlies will return to GCS Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday night, August 24, at 6:45 p.m. CT following a pair of off days when they welcome the Florence Y'alls for the start of a brief, two-game series.
