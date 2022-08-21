Boomers Outlast Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers scored in six different innings, rallying from a four-run deficit to outlast the Florence Y'Alls 15-12 in a game that started nearly two hours late due to pregame rain.

Alec Craig got the offense started by leading off the game with his seventh homer. Craig has led off games with a homer three times this year. The homer marked the first of three homers to start an inning in the game as Mike Hart opened the third and ninth with homers in his third multi-homer game of the year. Hart owns 15 homers in 37 games and is tied for the team lead.

Trailing 7-3 after three, the Boomers scored four runs in the sixth to wipe away an 8-6 deficit and take the lead for good. Four more runs crossed in the seventh as the Boomers plated eight unanswered runs. Florence did not go quietly, bringing the tying run to the plate in the seventh and ninth but the Boomers closed out the win.

Both teams finished with 16 hits. Chase Dawson and Craig both logged four hits for the Boomers. Dawson drove home three along with Hart. Eight of the nine members of the lineup posted a hit and everyone reached base as the Boomers also drew eight walks. Braxton Davidson extended his league best on-base streak to 40 games, becoming the second player in team history to own a streak of 40 or more games. Luis Perez earned the win in relief, tossing 3.2 innings after being pressed into early action.

The Boomers (45-37) remain tied with Evansville for second in the West Division. The club completes a 10-game roadtrip with an afternoon game tomorrow at 12:07pm Central. RHP Shumpei Yoshikawa (5-9, 5.83) is scheduled to make his 18 start of the year. The team returns home on Tuesday, August 23. The 2022 season is winding down. Don't miss your chance to see one of the final 10 home games before summer comes to a close. Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

