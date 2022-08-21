Offense Stalls in Loss at Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Evansville Otters managed just four hits Sunday evening to drop the series finale against the Washington Wild Things, 7-3.

Evansville got themselves on the board in the first as an Elijah MacNamee double set up Zach Biermann's RBI single.

The 1-0 lead did not last at all as Washington exploded for offense in the bottom half. After a leadoff walk to Tristan Peterson, the Wild Things grabbed three straight hits. Wagner Lagrange put Washington in front with a two-run triple to right. He immediately came home on an RBI single from Andrew Czech.

Two batters later, the lead hit four with a two-run home run from Ian Walters.

Washington added to their lead in the fourth when Peterson hit a solo home run, advancing the lead to 6-1.

Czech added another solo home run to the Washington total in the fifth, crushing a ball to right.

In the sixth, Evansville kicked off the inning with a double from Miles Gordon. Later in the inning, Biermann brought him home with a sacrifice fly.

The Otters' offense found home once more after J.R. Davis hit a one-out triple in the ninth inning. A wild pitch allowed him to score.

The Wild Things hung on to their 7-3 advantage, taking game three of the series.

The win went to Justin Showalter, his third in a row. The loss fell to Austin Gossmann.

Evansville returns home to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday night. First pitch against the Joliet Slammers begins at 6:35 p.m. from historic Bosse Field.

