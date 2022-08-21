Westcott Guides Titans to Victory

August 21, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Zac Westcott

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Zac Westcott(Ottawa Titans)

Quebec City, QC - Zac Westcott (win, 9-3) put together seven innings of one-run ball, as the Ottawa Titans (47-36) took a rain-shortened 6-1 win over the Quebec Capitales on Sunday evening.

After the first two innings solved nothing, the Titans put a six spot on the board against right-hander Michael Austin (loss, 7-6), seeing 11 come to the plate. After back-to-back singles from Liam McArthur and Jackie Urbaez, Kai Moody put the Titans ahead with an RBI double to left. Scoring their first run in the series, the Titans put an end to 21 and a third innings of scoreless ball.

Next, Jason Dicochea ripped a two-run single up the middle to score a pair, making it 3-0. As two walks loaded the bases, Brendon Dadson drew a free pass, scoring Dicochea to make it 4-0. As the Capitales gave the ball to Ian Codina, Rodrigo Orozco smacked another two-run single up the middle to make it 6-0.

In the bottom half, a pair of hits put two on as Westcott plunked TJ White to load the bases. Looking for a breakthrough, Kyle Crowl popped out in foul ground to end the threat.

Codina, David Gauthier, and Frank Moscatiello combined to keep the Titans off the board through the late innings.

David Glaude's one-out solo homer put the Capitales on the board, spoiling the shutout bid in the bottom of the fifth.

In the sixth, the Capitales loaded the bases for the second time in the ballgame. With two away, Westcott blew a fastball past Josh Sears to retire the side.

As the rain began to fall, lightning later put a rest to the contest in the top of the eighth, seeing the Titans avoid the sweep.

After an off-day on Monday, the Titans end the home portion of the 2022 regular season with a 10-game homestand. On Tuesday, the Titans welcome the Tri-City ValleyCats with a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium.

