Y'alls Fall in the Last Game of a Six-Game Road Trip

AVON, Ohio - The Florence Y'alls six game road trip has ended in a two series loss. The Lake Erie Crushers, full of hefty hitting, knocked down Florence's momentum to take Sunday's win, 12-4.

The Y'alls began the top half of the first inning with a run in an RBI sacrifice fly from Trevor Craport. This early run was a thing of the past with Lake Erie scoring as many as four runs in multiple innings. Those runs contributing from guys getting on base from five singles, four doubles, one home run and three walks. Crusher's right fielder Connor Oliver was the star of the team bringing home four runs in his 2-for-4 day.

Florence's Jordan Brower brought in two of the four runs with a two-run home run that found its way past the right field wall.

The game rotated through pitchers on both sides. Florence's starter Kevin Hahn appeared for the second time on the road and took his fourth loss after 4.1 innings pitched giving up nine hits and seven runs. Grant Hockin came in as relief but came off the field after tossing two pitches and proceeded to hold onto his leg. It is unknown to what the extent is of his injury. Andrew McDonald, Karl Craigie, and Joe Dougherty all followed unable to keep the Crusher offense from scoring.

Lake Erie's Aaron Glickstein pitched a 3.2 innings followed by a 2.1 innings pitched by Jose Fuentes, who takes the win.

The Y'alls will have an off day on Monday and then start things right back up with a nine-game home stand. The first series will be up against the Schaumburg Boomers and begin on Tuesday at 6:32 PM ET with Y'alls Ballpark hosting its weekly $2 Tuesday.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky.

