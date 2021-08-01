Miners Swept by Otters

August 1, 2021







Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners lost 8-1 to the Evansville Otters on Sunday at Bosse Field, as the Otters completed a four-game series sweep.

Evansville took advantage of a leadoff error to score a run in the bottom of the first against Stevie Ledesma (3-1) on an RBI hit by Riley Krane, and then plated one more in the second thanks to Andrew Penner's RBI triple. Three more runs crossed the plate in the third to make it 5-0, allowing the Otters to take control of the contest.

The Miners got on the board in the top of the fifth inning, as Jared Mang reached on a leadoff error by Andrew Penner in left field and went to second base on a wild pitch. Cody Erickson's groundout to shortstop moved Mang to third base, and Luke Mangieri brought him in with a groundout to third base to make the score 5-1.

But Evansville would plate three runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away for the win thanks to home runs by Krane and Dakota Phillips and an RBI single by Andy DeJesus, resulting in the final 8-1 score. Mangieri finished 2-for-4 with a double out of the leadoff spot for the Miners, but they were out-hit by Evansville 12 to five in the game, as they dropped all four games in the weekend series.

The Miners will look to bounce back on Tuesday, August 3, at 6:45 p.m. when they continue their road trip against the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget.

