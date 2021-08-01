ThunderBolts Lead Start to Finish in Win over Schaumburg

CRESTWOOD, IL - Logan Wiley pitched eight strong innings as the ThunderBolts held off a Schaumburg sweep with a 3-1 win at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

Wiley was strong from the start, pitching a 1-2-3 first inning that included a diving catch from right fielder Dan Robinson. Wiley ended up retiring the first nine batters of the game.

The ThunderBolts (24-35) got the offense rolling in the bottom of the first. With two outs and nobody on base, Robinson singled and Rob Weissheier walked in front of Jairus Richards, who lined a two-run triple down the right field line to put the Bolts up 2-0.

The next inning, Jack Strunc was hit by a pitch, stole second and moved to third on a Zac Taylor single. Strunc scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 3-0.

The ThunderBolts didn't score again, but they didn't need to as Wiley remained in control. Schaumburg (33-26) got their only run in the top of the fourth. Alec Craig doubled and moved to third on a Brett Milazzo single. Milazzo stole second, putting two runners in scoring position with just one out. The Boomers, though, were held to one run in the inning on a Chase Dawson groundout.

Schaumburg threatened just once more, in the ninth, they loaded the base with a hit and two walks but Cal Djuraskovic struck out Nick Oddo to end the game and secure his second career save.

Wiley (4-1) picked up his fourth straight win and Isaiah Rivera (1-2) went three innings and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts continue their home stand on Tuesday evening when they welcome the Evansville Otters to town to start a three-game series. Jake Fisher (2-6, 6.33) is scheduled to get the game one start for the Bolts on Value Tuesday at Ozinga Field. All tickets are available for just two dollars. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and links to the audio and video broadcasts can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

