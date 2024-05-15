Y'alls Fall in Sudden Death

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (3-2), presented by Towne Properties, fall to the Windy City Thunderbolts (3-3) in a 6-6 sudden death loss in the 11th inning. With the win, the Thunderbolts tie the three-game series at a game a piece, setting up a rubber match tomorrow.

After a 1-0 extra-inning win yesterday, the Y'alls returned to form early on plating three runs in the top of the first to get the scoring started. The big hit was a two-run triple from Hank Zeisler who was then brought in by a Zade Richardson sacrifice fly. With the sac fly, Richardson brought home his league-leading, 12th RBI of the season.

Josh Hudgins toed the rubber for the Y'alls and threw three scoreless to open the game, but faced trouble in each inning. The Thunderbolts bounced back with a three-run bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game thanks to a couple of errors from the Y'alls defense. Hudgins finished the inning for a final stat line of four innings pitched, allowing three runs on four hits, but only one earned run.

It didn't take long for the Y'alls to bounce back. The next half inning an RBI double from Craig Massey gave Florence a 4-3 lead, but in the bottom of the fifth Windy City clapped back with an RBI single to tie the game again. A leadoff home run from Windy City in the bottom of the sixth gave the Thunderbolts their first lead of the day. With their backs against the wall, Florence added another run to tie the game on an RBI double from Brian Fuentes. At the end of nine, the game was sent to extras for the second consecutive day between the two teams.

Brian Fuentes brought in the automatic runner, Alberti Chavez, to give the Y'alls a 6-5 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, the Bolts scored their automatic runner to tie the game, but the highlight of the inning was a TJ Reeves rifle from right field to gun down the game-winning run at the plate and send this one to sudden death.

In the 11th, the Bolts chose to defend, which meant Florence needed to score to win. With a runner in scoring position, Florence went down in order and lost a 6-6 ballgame.

The rubber match is set for tomorrow, 11:35 a.m. ET start. LHP Jonaiker Villalobos will get the ball for Florence and will be opposed by the southpaw Michael Barker.

