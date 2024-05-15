ThunderBolts Beat Florence in Sudden Death

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts played their third consecutive extra-inning game Wednesday morning, carrying the Florence Y'alls into sudden death, where the Bolts held the Y'alls off the board to capture a 6-6 win at Ozinga Field.

The Bolts (3-3) found themselves in an early hole thanks to a three-run first inning for Florence (3-2). The Y'alls got a two-run triple from Hank Zeisler and he scored on a Zade Richardson sacrifice fly.

Windy City tied the score with a three-spot of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Ethan Lopez hit an RBI groundout and Cam Phelts singled home a run to make it 3-2. Phelts got all the way to third base on his hit thanks to an error. He scored on a wild pitch.

Florence reclaimed the lead the following inning on a Craig Massey RBI single but Joe Encarnacion's run-scoring double in the fifth tied the score again.

In the sixth inning, JJ Figueroa hit a solo home run, putting the Bolts ahead for the first time, but they couldn't hold the lead. An RBI double from former ThunderBolt Brian Fuentes made it 5-5 in the eighth, eventually forcing extra innings.

Both teams scored their automatic runner in the tenth, which sent the game into sudden death in the 11th. The ThunderBolts chose to play the field and Greg Duncan retired all three batters of the inning to keep the Y'alls off the scoreboard, clinching a win for the Bolts.

Duncan (1-1) was credited with the win. Starting pitcher Taylor Sugg allowed four runs over five innings.

The series concludes with the third straight morning game on Thursday. Michael Barker (0-1, 14.73) makes his second start for the Bolts against Florence's Jonaiker Villalobos (0-0, 4.50). First pitch for the Dave & Buster's School Day is scheduled for 10:35. Fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

