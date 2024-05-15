Titans and Jackals Postponed, Doubleheader Tomorrow

Paterson, NJ - Wednesday's game between the Ottawa Titans and New Jersey Jackals has been postponed due to inclement weather and mound conditions.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon (Thursday, May 16) with a start time of 4:05 pm. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. Following Thursday's twin bill, the team will head to Augusta, New Jersey to open a series with the Sussex County Miners on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Skylands Stadium. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

