ValleyCats Fend off Late Comeback to Hand Boomers Their First Loss

May 15, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Tri-City ValleyCats (3-3) offense exploded to an 8-5 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers (5-1) on Wednesday at Wintrust Field.

Schaumburg opened the scoring in the first. Jhon Vargas walked Alec Craig, and Chris Dawson was hit by a pitch. Both runners moved up 90 feet on a Seth Gray groundout. Brett Millazo plated in a pair with a single to give the Boomers a 2-0 lead.

Tri-City stormed back in the third. Tyson Gingerich, Ryan Cash, and Jaxon Hallmark led off the frame with three consecutive singles against Aaron Glickstein. Javeyan Williams kept the line moving with a game-tying two-run single. Alec Olund walked to load the bases, and Oscar Campos put the ValleyCats ahead, 3-2, with a sac fly.

Tri-City padded its lead in the fourth. Lamar Briggs walked, and Cash sent him to third with a double. Hallmark then hit an RBI single. The 'Cats put a runner at every square base as Williams was hit by a pitch. Olund grounded out to short to bring in Cash. Campos walked, and Ian Walters capped the frame with a two-run single to provide the ValleyCats with a 7-2 advantage.

Olund was issued a free pass from Matt Helwig in the sixth. Campos advanced Olund to third with a single. Walters lifted a sac fly to make it a 8-2 game.

Schaumburg fought back in the eighth. Tyler Depreta-Johnson singled, and went to third on a base hit from Craig. Dawson followed suit with an RBI single. Nathan Medrano entered with two outs and allowed a two-run single to Gray, which cut the deficit to 8-5. Medrano finished off the game by retiring the next four batters he faced, and struck out one.

Vargas (2-0) earned the win. He tossed 7.2 innings, which was his longest outing in a 'Cats uniform. The Dominican right-hander yielded five runs on six hits, walking two, and striking out four on 108 pitches.

Glickstein (0-1) received the loss. He pitched four frames, giving up seven runs on eight hits, and walked three.

Tri-City has a day off tomorrow before its home opener on Friday, May 17 th at 6:30 PM against the Washington Wild Things.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | SCHAUMBURG 5

W: Jhon Vargas (2-0)

L: Aaron Glickstein (0-1)

Attendance: 6,696

Time of Game: 2:38

