Boomers Suffer First Defeat Despite Late Rally

May 15, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored three runs in the eighth inning but lost for the first time this season, suffering an 8-5 defeat to the Tri-City ValleyCats in front of a School Day crowd at Wintrust Field in a Wednesday matinee.

The Boomers opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Brett Milazzo delivered a two-run single to drive home Alec Craig and Chase Dawson with the first runs of the contest. The lead held until the top of the third when Tri-City opened the frame with four consecutive hits, evening the score on a two-run single from Javeyon Williams and eventually adding another to open a 3-2 edge.

Tri-City pushed the lead further behind a four-run fourth and tacked on an eighth run in the sixth. The Boomers pulled within 8-5 in the eighth but couldn't complete the comeback. Tyler Depreta-Johnson and Craig, both of whom have hit safely in each of the season's first six contests, tallied one out singles. Dawson drove home a run with an infield hit and Seth Gray smacked an opposite field two-run single.

Aaron Glickstein worked four innings to suffer the loss, allowing seven runs. Four relievers combined to finish the contest. Matt Helwig tossed two with Dallas Woolfolk, Dylan Stutsman and Jake Joyce each throwing a frame. Woolfolk and Joyce recorded 1-2-3 innings.

The eight runs and 12 hits allowed were the most in a game this year. Gray and Craig both notched two hits for the Boomers, who finished with seven. Craig also drew a walk and scored twice. Dawson also crossed the plate on two occasions.

The Boomers will take Thursday off, but the opening homestand of the year continues on Friday night when the Florence Y'Alls visit. The first Friday home game of the season will feature postgame fireworks following the 6:30pm contest. LHP Cole Cook (0-0, 5.40), the 2023 Frontier League Pitcher of the Year, will make his home debut as a member of the Boomers. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.