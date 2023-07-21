Y'alls Drop Rain-Soaked Series Opener

OTTAWA, ON - The Florence Y'alls (25-33), presented by Towne Properties, fell behind in the first inning and never regained the lead in a 9-2 loss to the Ottawa Titans (29-29) on Friday.

Playing in their first-ever game at Ottawa Stadium, Florence fell behind in the first inning after a two-hour rain delay pushed back the game's start. With one out and Ottawa second baseman Jackie Urbaez aboard, first baseman Jamey Smart doubled to bring home the first Titans run of the game. Ottawa tacked on another in the second against Y'alls righthander Jake McMahill (4.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) when center fielder Austin Davis walked to lead the inning off, then scored on Jackie Urbaez's RBI single.

The Y'alls fell further behind in the middle innings as Ottawa strung together rallies. In the fourth, Jamey Smart's bases-clearing double increased the Ottawa lead to 5-0. In the fifth, a bases-loaded run-scoring hit-by-pitch marked the end of the night for McMahill. In the sixth, a three-run home run off the bat of Ottawa right fielder Taylor Wright brought the Ottawa lead to 9-0.

The Y'alls' offense came in the eighth inning against Ottawa righthander Gleyvin Piñeda. Shortstop Brian Fuentes reached on a one-out error before stealing second, advancing to third on a flyout, and scoring on a balk. With two outs, designated hitter Brennan Price doubled to right, then scored on an RBI single from right fielder Ray Zuberer.

The Y'alls would come no closer and fell in the series opener. The Y'alls are now 2-2 on their East coast road trip and have an opportunity to even the series at one game apiece in Game 2 at Ottawa Stadium on Saturday. First pitch from Ottawa is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

