Boulders Come from Behind to Sweep Grizzlies

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders made sure to do some cleaning and bust out the brooms at Clover Stadium on Thursday before hitting the road. The Boulders scored five unanswered runs to defeat the Gateway Grizzles, 5-3, and complete a three-game sweep of the first-place foes.

Gateway's Jairus Richards broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI single. Abdel Diaz added a two-run single one inning later for the Grizzlies. Gateway (35-19) would muster just two more hits the remainder of the game.

New York rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth, starting with an RBI single through the right side by Gabriel Garcia to drive in Chris Kwitzer. Tucker Nathans followed suit with an RBI single in the next at bat to plate Garcia.

The thrilling rally continued as Tucker Nathans came through with a powerful single to right field, bringing home Garcia and making the score 3-2. Nathans eventually came around to score on a game-tying base hit by David Vinsky.

Joe DeLuca delivered the big blow of the game, crushing a seventh-inning solo home run to right center that electrified the crowd. Building on the momentum, Garcia delivered yet again with an RBI single to left field, driving in Giovanni Garbella, and providing a crucial insurance run.

Boulders starter Alec Huertas allowed three earned runs over 5 1/3 innings in the no decision. Brandon Backman earned the win after striking out four batters and allowing just one hit in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Zach Schneider and Dylan Smith each tossed scoreless innings of relief to slam the door. Smith became the first Frontier League closer to earn double-digit saves, breaking a four-way tie for sole possession of the league lead.

The Boulders' remarkable come-from-behind victory highlighted their skill, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to triumph. This sweep not only showcased their resilience on the field but also reignited the fans' passion and pride for their beloved team.

New York (33-22) will now look to carry their momentum into a three-game road series at Tri-City (35-20), starting Friday night at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, value packs and more, head to the Boulders' website at www.nyboulders.com.

