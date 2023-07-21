Smith Pitches Otters Over Greys

July 21, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release









Evansville Otters' Zach Smith on the mound

(Evansville Otters) Evansville Otters' Zach Smith on the mound(Evansville Otters)

Evansville, Ind. - Zach Smith worked seven innings of one-run ball as the Evansville Otters cruised past the Empire State Greys 6-1 Friday night at Bosse Field.

Smith worked four in-order innings and struck out six batters. He allowed just one run and three hits in his seven innings on the mound to earn his fifth win and seventh quality start of the season.

Evansville used two homers to propel their offense.

Noah Myers led off the Otters' bats with a solo home run to right in the first inning for his 10th homer of the year.

Empire State tied the game on a walk and single in the top of the fourth.

Jeffrey Baez responded with a 412-foot solo home run down the left field line to leadoff the fourth, good for his team-leading 14th home run of the season.

The Otters plated three more runs in the seventh inning. Dakota Phillips hit a two-RBI double and Ethan Skender followed with an RBI single.

Myers extended his hit streak to 12 games. Baez finished the day with three hits.

Jon Beymer pitched the final two innings for the Otters with two strikeouts.

Evansville pitching has allowed just six total hits over the last two games pitched. The Otters' offense has smashed 15 home runs in the seven games since returning from the All-Star Break.

The Otters face the Greys in the middle game of the series Saturday evening as part of HOT96 FM and YMCA's Wizards Night.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

