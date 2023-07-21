Grizzlies Lose Fourth Straight Game at Sussex County

July 21, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Augusta Township, NJ - The Gateway Grizzlies were down 3-2 going into the top of the seventh inning of a back-and-forth series opener against the Sussex County Miners, but saw the home team score nine runs in their final two turns at bat in what became a 12-3 blowout loss at Skylands Stadium.

Collin Sullivan (7-3) was in total control early in the contest, as he held the Miners hitless for the first four innings while striking out six and facing the minimum amount of batters. Gateway was also able to get the first run of the game across in the top of the fourth after having chances with men on base in the first three innings against Jose Ledesma, Jr., with Mark Vierling drawing a bases-loaded walk to make it 1-0 Grizzlies.

But the Miners would tie the score shortly after getting their first hits in the bottom of the fifth, with Johnny Hipsman's sacrifice fly tying the game at 1-1. Then, with two outs, Anthony Gomez hit a ground ball that kicked off the glove of D.J. Stewart and caromed into center field, with the infield hit putting Sussex County ahead 2-1.

The Grizzlies responded the very next half inning when Abdiel Diaz drove an RBI double into the gap to make it 2-2. But Sussex County again took the lead with two outs in the bottom half on Juan Santana's RBI double at 3-2, and after Gateway had runners at first and third with no outs in the top of the seventh, but could not score, the Miners began to break the game open by scoring three runs in the bottom of the frame, taking a 6-2 lead in an inning that featured two walks and a pair of wild pitches as well as an error.

In the eighth, the Miners would bat around and score six more times for the final margin, as Gateway stranded 11 runners on base in total, with nine of them being left at either second or third base, continuing to struggle with men in scoring position in losing their fourth straight contest overall.

The Grizzlies will try and put an end to the streak on Saturday, July 22, at 5:05 p.m. CT when they face the Miners in the middle game of the weekend series at Skylands Stadium. Joey Gonzalez will start the game for Gateway against fellow experienced right-hander Tyler Thornton for Sussex County.

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis in Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies offer baseball fans affordable, family fun at Grizzlies Ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. They have also won two Frontier League Organization of the Year Awards, three West Division titles, and the 2003 Frontier League Championship. For tickets or general information, please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call (618) 337-3000.

The Frontier League debuted in 1993, and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River, and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2023 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.