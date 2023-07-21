Bolts Lose Late Lead, Drop Series Opener to Washington

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts (25-32) took a 3-2 lead into the 9th inning in the series opener against the Washington Wild Things (26-32), but were unable to slam the door shut. A play at the plate on a sharply hit groundball to Bolts third baseman Junior Martina allowed Washington to tie the game up at three. Scotty Dubrule's go-ahead RBI groundout gave the Wild Things the lead and made the final score, 4-3.

The Bolts got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning on a two-out RBI single from Peyton Isaacson to make it 1-0. Washington tied the game and later took the lead on a pair of sacrifice flies. The first came from J.C. Santini in the top of the second, with the latter coming from Robert Chayka in the fourth.

A two-run bottom of the fourth asserted the Bolts back in front. Dan Robinson drove in Micah Yonamine with an RBI base knock to tie the game at two. Troy Viola then put the Bolts ahead with a sacrifice fly that brought home Jake Boone.

That's all the Bolts offense could muster, as Daiveyon Whittle's (2-3) blown save in the ninth sunk Windy City in this series opener.

Garrett Christman got the start for Windy City and went seven innings, surrendering nine hits and two runs. Former ThunderBolt Hayden Shenefield opposed Christman and gave up three runs in six innings tossed.

The Bolts are back in action Saturday night for game two against Washington, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05. Javier Reynoso (1-0, 1.93) will toe the rubber for Windy City and will be opposed by right-hander Justin Showalter (4-2, 5.23). Saturday night is Country Night at Ozinga Field, presented by Lakeshore Beverage. There will be a mechanical bull, live pregame entertainment from the "Strawdog Band" and postgame fireworks. The broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

