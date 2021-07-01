Y'alls Drop Both Games of Doubleheader to Otters

EVANSVILLE, IN - After Mother Nature forced the postponement of yesterday's game between Evansville and Florence, the two teams played two games Thursday night, and the Otters won both contests. The final score in the first game was 6-0, and the final in game two was 4-2.

In the late afternoon game, Evansville scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to provide the only offense of the game. Miles Gordon led off the inning with his first home run of the season. Y'alls starter Edgar Martinez appeared to settle down after the homer by retiring the next two batters, but the right-hander lost all command. He walked four-in-a-row and then hit a batter to bring home two runs. Sean Hughes replaced Martinez and allowed two inherited runners to score, including an RBI-single by Gordon in his second at-bat of the inning.

Braden Scott pitched six shutout innings for the Otters with five strikeouts. He has yet to allow an earned run for the Otters in two starts this year. Meanwhile, Martinez gets hit with his first loss of the season.

In the nightcap, the Otters scored first in the third inning on an RBI-single by Andrew Penner. Florence immediately responded and took the lead in the top of the fourth inning thanks to a two-run single off the bat of Trevor Craport. Evansville, however, scored three combined runs in the next two innings off of relief pitcher Jared Cheek to tie the game and then take the lead. Gordon recorded the tying hit in the fifth, and Dakota Phillips and Josh Henderson had the go-ahead and insurance run-scoring knocks in the sixth inning for Evansville.

Hayden Wheeler was pulled after just four innings on the mound for the Y'alls. He allowed four hits and just one run to go along with four strikeouts. Cheek gets the loss in relief, his first of the season. Evansville starter Polo Portela gets the win by tossing six innings with two runs (one earned) and six hits allowed. He struck out five. Logan Sawyer earned his eighth save of the season by closing the door in the seventh inning.

Harrison DiNicola had two hits in the first game for Florence. Joe Lytle and Craport each had two hits for the Y'alls in the second game. Anthony Maisano recorded the first professional hit as well.

Florence - having now lost the past three series - looks to rebound this weekend with a three-game set against the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League Central Division. Jonathan Vance gets the ball tomorrow, Friday, July 2, for a 7:05p CT / 8:05p ET first pitch.

