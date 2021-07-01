ThunderBolts Drop Rubber Match with Schaumburg

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers took advantage of two ThunderBolts errors to score four runs in the second inning on their way to beating the Bolts 5-2 in the series finale at Ozinga Field Thursday night.

After Tyler Thornton pitched out of a jam in the first, the game was decided in the second. The first three Boomers reached base without hitting the ball out of the infield. They loaded the bases on an infield single and two errors. Thornton than forced in two runs with a walk and a hit by pitch. Matt McGarry added to the Schaumburg lead with an RBI single and Chase Dawson made it 4-0 on an RBI groundout.

That was all that Kyle Arjona needed. The reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week did not allow a hit until a Zac Taylor single with one out in the sixth inning.

Quincy Nieporte's RBI double in the seventh inning made it 5-0 in favor of Schaumburg (18-14).

The ThunderBolts (11-20) were still sitting on one hit when they made things exciting in the bottom of the ninth. Dan Robinson reached on an error and Rob Calabrese walked. They scored on an error and a Zach Racusin single, respectively. That brought the tying run to the plate with one out but Arjona got the next two batters to wrap up his complete game win.

Arjona improved to 4-3 with his second straight complete game. Thornton (3-4) allowed one earned run in six innings but took the loss.

The ThunderBolts hit the road for six games starting Friday night at Lake Erie. Kenny Mathews (1-4, 5.04) starts game one of that three-game series against Lake Erie's Jake Pilarski (0-0, 5.40). First pitch from Mercy Health Stadium is set for 6:05 and links to the audio and video broadcasts can be founds at wcthunderbolts.com.

