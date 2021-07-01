Jacob's Village Benefit Game Rescheduled for July 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Following the change in schedule and postponement of Wednesday's Evansville Otters game to a doubleheader on Thursday, tonight's Jacob's Village Benefit game night has been moved to Thursday, July 8 at Bosse Field.

The Otters' doubleheader is still on for tonight, starting at 4:05 p.m. from Bosse Field.

All Jacob's Village Benefit Game tickets issued for July 1 will be honored one week from today on Thursday, July 8.

The benefit game will still include a night packed with Otters baseball, postgame fireworks, free popcorn by Wolk Financial, half-pot raffle, Thirsty Thursday beer night, live DJ music, door prizes and more! Please come out and support people with disabilities on Thursday, July 8.

"We are looking forward to next week where our Jacob's Village benefit game will go forward on Thursday, July 8. All tickets issued for July 1 will be honored on Thursday, July 8. Come join the fun and help us pack the stadium in support of people with disabilities," Jacob's Village Executive Director Michele Current said.

Tonight's Otters doubleheader at Bosse Field will still feature Thirsty Thursday discounts on domestic drafts and cans.

