Series Finale with Sussex County Postponed

July 1, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







AUGUSTA, NJ - Tonight's scheduled series finale between the Washington Wild Things and Sussex County Miners has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will tentatively be made up as part of a doubleheader the next time the Wild Things return to Skylands Stadium, Tuesday, August 3. Of course as always the schedule is subject to change.

Sussex County had taken the first two games of the series, including last night's middle game, 4-2. The road trip for Washington will continue Friday, with the series opener and first ever meeting with the New York Boulders at 7 p.m.

There is action, and a lot of it, scheduled to take place around the Frontier League tonight. You can watch all of the games at frontierleaguetv.com or on the Frontier League streaming app, available on the Apple and Google Play stores.

