Y'alls Disappear in Evansville

June 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (7-16), presented by Towne Properties, fell to the Evansville Otters (8-17), by a final score of 9-1 in game one of the three-game series. With the loss, the Y'alls drop to the bottom of the West division standings in the Frontier League.

Florence entered this game third overall in runs and fifth in hits across the entire Frontier League. They did not show that offense tonight as the bats disappeared only mustering one run on three hits. They were stifled by Evansville's starter Zach Smith who entered 0-4 with a 4.78 ERA.

TJ Reeves provided the lone offense for the Y'alls with a solo shot in the fourth inning to tie the ballgame at 1-1.

Luke Helton got the start for Florence and while he provided some length for a thin bullpen, he got knocked around by Evansville. It was a five-run fifth that blew the game open, highlighted by a three-run shot from Pavin Parks in his Otters debut. Evansville tacked on two more runs in the seventh to make it 9-1. The seventh inning featured three errors from the Florence defense which led to the two unearned runs against reliever Ben Terwilliger.

Florence falls a season-high eight games below.500 and drops into last place for the first time in 2024.

The Y'alls will try to even the series in Evansville on Saturday night with game two set for another 6:35 p.m. CT start. Southpaw Jonaiker Villalobos takes the hill for Florence and is opposed by Casey Delgado for Evansville.

