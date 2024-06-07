Boomers Down Windy City for Sixth Straight Win

June 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored a run as a result of a hit just one time in the contest but took advantage of 10 walks and four errors to notch a sixth consecutive win by a 7-1 final over the Windy City ThunderBolts on the road Friday night.

The first run of the game came in the top of the third. Christian Fedko doubled with one away and scored on a wild pitch. That would be the only run of the game from either side until the seventh. After consecutive walks and an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt, two runs came across on another throwing error. Chase Dawson lifted a sacrifice fly to push the advantage to 4-0.

Three more runs would score in the eighth with the first run crossing on a wild pitch. With the bases loaded following an infield hit from Fedko, two runs would come in to score on an infield single from Dawson. The lone Windy City tally was an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth.

John Wilson threw six shutout innings to earn the win, improving to 3-0 on the year. The lefty allowed just four hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Christian Lopez, Dylan Stutsman and Dallas Woolfolk all threw an inning to finish out the win. Just two of the six hits for the Boomers left the infield and two of the hits actually resulted in outs on the bases. Fedko and Seth Gray both posted a pair of hits.

The Boomers (18-6) continue to own the best record in the league and will continue the series with Windy City tomorrow night at 6:05pm. RHP Aaron Glickstein (1-1, 6.86) is slated to start for the Boomers while Windy City has not announced a starter. Following the weekend series the Boomers will return home for a six-game homestand next week beginning on Tuesday night. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

