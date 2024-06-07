Smith Dominates, Bats Come Alive as Otters Win Series Opener

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (8-17) dominated the Florence Y'alls (7-16) tonight at Bosse Field with a 9-1 win in the series opener.

The pitching and offense complimented each other, and it was a complete game of baseball for the club.

Zach Smith (1-4) earned his first win of the year in his quality start. The right-hander carved through the Florence offense. He threw seven full innings, giving up the lone run on three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.

In the back half of the game, the Evansville pitching staff was unhittable. Smith's day ended with the retirement of the last 10 men he faced. Grif Hughes and Tyler Driver followed suit going six-up six-down in the eighth and ninth innings. The Otters recorded 12 team strikeouts altogether.

The offense was led by Randy Bednar and Pavin Parks. They combined for seven RBI and each had a home run. Bednar and Riley Delgado each had multi-hit games.

Evansville scored first in the second inning. After a Bednar double, Parks brought him in with a sacrifice fly, making it 1-0.

In the top of the fourth, the Y'alls answered with a solo home run to tie the game. The Otters regained the lead for the final time in the bottom of the inning when Bednar launched a home run to left, putting Evansville up 2-1.

It was a five-run fifth that sealed the deal. Bednar drove in another pair with the bases loaded on a double. Later in the inning, Parks launched a three-run blast to right-center field, making it 7-1.

The scoring was finalized in the seventh frame. Three errors from the Florence defense led to two unearned runs for Evansville, with Mendham and Bednar both scoring.

