Campos Homers in Third Straight as 'Cats Take Series Opener

June 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (14-11) matched a season-best four-game win streak by defeating the New York Boulders (16-7) 7-5 on Friday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

New York struck in the second inning. Joe DeLuca singled off Jhon Vargas, and Issac Bellony followed suit with a two-run blast to put the Boulders ahead, 2-0.

Tri-City responded in the third. Ryan Cash worked a walk off Garrett Cooper. Jaxon Hallmark singled before Javeyan Williams reached on a fielder's choice thanks to an error from Nick Gotta, which loaded the bases. Alec Olund lifted a sac fly to cut the deficit to 2-1.

New York added to its lead in the fourth. Bellony and Steve Barmakian hit back-to-back singles. Austin Dennis walked, and Chris Kwitzer hit a sac fly to put the Boulders on top, 3-1.

Bellony led off the sixth with a single, and moved to third on a knock from Barmakian. Gotta had an RBI fielder's choice to provide New York with a 4-1 advantage.

Tri-City retaliated in the bottom of the sixth. Ian Walters worked a one-out walk, and Oscar Campos homered for the third consecutive night for his third long ball of the season. Two batters later, Tyson Gingerich was issued a free pass. Aaron Dona entered, and Gingerich stole second. Cash drove in Gingerich with a single to make it a 4-4 game.

Vargas received a no-decision. He went six frames, yielding four runs on eight hits, walking three, and striking out seven.

Dona was also handed a no-decision. He lasted 5.2 innings, giving up four runs on two hits, walking six, and striking out one.

The ValleyCats took their first lead in the seventh. Kyle Novak had a two-out infield single, and went to second after Walters walked for the third time. Campos knocked in Novak with a single to pull Tri-City ahead, 5-4.

Bellony started the eighth with a single off Gino Sabatine. Barmakian looped the ball to center field, and Hallmark made a diving attempt. The ball trickled behind Hallmark, and Barmakian had an RBI triple to make it a 5-5 affair. The infield was then drawn in, but Sabatine induced groundouts from Gotta and Dennis before Kwitzer lined out to end the frame.

Sabatine's heroics allowed Tri-City to rally in the bottom of the eighth. Dylan Broderick had a double, and advanced to third on a sac bunt from Gingerich. Cash delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI single. Afterward, Cash stole second, and Williams walked. Peter Allegro came in, and allowed an RBI single to Olund, which put the ValleyCats on top, 7-5.

Greg Blackman recorded his first professional save. He tossed a scoreless ninth, yielding no hits or walks, and struck out two.

Sabatine (1-0) earned his first professional win. He pitched two frames, allowing one run on three hits.

Dona (1-2) received the loss. He threw two innings, giving up three runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Tri-City looks to clinch its fifth consecutive series victory tomorrow, Saturday, June 8 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM against the Boulders.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | NEW YORK 5

W: Gino Sabatine (1-0)

L: Aaron Dona (1-2)

S: Greg Blackman (1)

Time of Game: 2:52

Attendance: 3,408

