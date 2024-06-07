Six-Run Fourth Sinks Titans in Loss to Jackals

Paterson, NJ - Back out on the road, the Ottawa Titans (10-13) dropped a 9-3 decision to the New Jersey Jackals (10-14) on Friday, opening their four-game series.

Through three scoreless - the Jackals, who had traffic aboard and in scoring position throughout the opening stages of the game, finally cracked Tyler Jandron (loss, 1-2) in the fourth.

All in all, the Jackals sent twelve to the plate against Jandron - scoring six times on seven hits. The hits and runs across all came with one out - seeing a two-run homer from Ryan Ford open the scoring. Later, the floodgates opened with an RBI double from Trent Taylor before a two-run extra-base hit from Albert Cipion added to the advantage. Before the inning was done, Jordan Scott added a run-scoring hit - leading to Jandron's night coming to an end.

The Titans' starter worked four - allowing six runs on ten hits, walking three, and striking out a season-high six in the loss. In both starts at Hinchliffe Stadium this season, Jandron has surrendered ten hits - both season highs for a pitcher on the staff.

In the fifth, the Jackals chipped away for two more against Kyle White - seeing RBI singles from Albert Cipion and Xavier Valentin plate runs.

Offensively, the Titans had their hands full against Yuhi Sako (win, 2-1) - as the Japanese-born righty faced just four more than the minimum through six. Sako went on to work seven shutout, striking out eight.

In the eighth, the Titans spoiled an 18-inning scoreless streak by getting a leadoff home run from Jake Guenther against right-hander Danny Sullivan. Two batters later, AJ Wright blasted his team-leading sixth homer with a two-run blast, making it 8-3.

For good measure, a Frank Nigro single in the bottom of the eighth plated a Valentin triple to make it 9-3.

In the loss, Jamey Smart posted a 3-for-4 night, recording his seventh multi-hit performance of the year. AJ Wright also extended his on-base streak to 17 consecutive games with the homer.

The Ottawa Titans continue their four-game set against the New Jersey Jackals on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. from Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

