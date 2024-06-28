Yakemchuk Selected Seventh Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

June 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Las Vegas, NV - The Calgary Hitmen are pleased to announce defenceman Carter Yakemchuk has been drafted by the Ottawa Senators seventh overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Yakemchuk had a record-breaking year, making history with the most goals recorded by a Hitmen defenceman in a single season, beating the previous record of 24 set by Jake Bean 2015-16 season. The 18-year-old finished the season second in team scoring with a career high 71 points (30g, 41a) and lead all WHL defencemen with 30 goals.

"As an organization we are very proud to have Carter selected in the 2024 NHL Draft," said Hitmen General Manager Garry Davidson. "This is an incredible achievement and the first step towards his goal of one day playing in the NHL."

Yakemchuk was taken by the Hitmen in the third round (65th overall) in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. The defenceman has appeared in 189 games with the club, registering 131 points (53g, 78a).

This is the highest a Hitmen player has gone in the NHL Draft since Jake Virtanen went sixth overall in the 2014 Draft.

The 2024 NHL Draft continues tomorrow with rounds 2-7 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV.

