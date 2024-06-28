Kelowna Rockets Media Release
June 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
Utah Hockey Club made history on Friday night, using their first ever NHL Draft pick in franchise history to select Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla sixth overall at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV.
Iginla becomes the second highest Rocket to be drafted into the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs picked Luke Schenn fifth overall in 2008. He's the 11th Rocket and first since 2019 to hear their name called during the first round.
PICK PLAYER TEAM YEAR
5 Luke Schenn Toronto 2008
6 Tij Iginla Utah 2024
9 Kyle McLaren Boston 1995
12 Tyler Myers Buffalo 2008
14 Cal Foote Tampa Bay 2017
19 Lassi Thomson Ottawa 2019
20 Scott Parker Colorado 1998
23 Scott Hannan San Jose 1997
27 Nolan Foote Tampa Bay 2019
28 Lucas Johansen Washington 2016
30 Nick Merkley Arizona 2015
Iginla ranked No. 9 among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings heading into the Draft. He was named to the Western Hockey League's 2023-24 B.C. Division First All-Star Team at the end of the regular-season. The Kelowna Rockets 2024 MVP award winner finished second in scoring among all Rockets with 84 points (47G-37A) in 62 games. His 47 goals were tied for sixth among all WHL skaters.
The Utah Hockey Club the NHL's newest team that will be based in Salt Lake City and play their inaugural season this fall. The NHL approved the sale and relocation of the Arziona Coyotes to Utah in April.
The upcoming season identity for the Utah Hockey Club will include jerseys in Rock Black, Salt White and Mountain Blue, colors reflective of the natural beauty of the state. The team will wear UTAH on their chest for the season, representing a passionate fan base that will have a say in the naming of its new team.
