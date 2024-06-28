Terik Parascak Selected 17th Overall to Washington Capitals
June 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Terik Parascak is headed to Washington, DC. The Lethbridge, AB product was selected 17th overall by the Washington Capitals at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV.
Parascak becomes the fifth-highest draft pick in Prince George Cougars history. Parascak finished the 2023-24 campaign with an astounding 105 points (43-62-105) in 68 games played. Parascak led all WHL rookies in goals (43), points (105), plus/minus (+49), and short-handed goals.
"I completely blacked out," commented Parascak with Sportsnet after hearing his name called. "It was such an unbelievable moment. I don't even know what to say."
Parascak joins teammates Zac Funk and Hudson Thornton who are also within the Capitals system. Another former Capital was former Cougar Brett Connolly who earned a Stanley Cup with the Caps in 2018.
