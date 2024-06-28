Berkly Catton Selected 8th Overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 NHL Draft

June 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Las Vegas, Nev. - Spokane Chiefs forward Berkly Catton was selected 8th-overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 NHL Draft Friday evening. Catton is the eighth Chief to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, and is the highest pick since Jared Cowen in 2009 (9th-overall to the Ottawa Senators).

The Saskatoon native is the 47th Spokane forward to be selected in the NHL Draft and the first since 2020 when Jack Finley (2nd round, 57th overall) and Bear Hughes (5th round, 148th overall) were picked by the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals, respectively.

Catton is the first ever Chief to be drafted by the Seattle Kraken since their inaugural draft in 2021.

The 5-foot-10 centerman finished the 2023-24 season with 54 goals and 62 assists for 116 total points, becoming the fourth CHL skater this century to score 50+ goals and 100+ points in his draft year (Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Connor Bedard). Catton had a record-setting sophomore year in Spokane, surpassing Ray Whitney to become the second-highest-scoring 17-year-old in Chiefs history behind only Pat Falloon (60-64-124).

Catton capped the 2023-24 campaign as the fourth-highest scorer in the WHL and the highest-scoring draft-eligible skater in all the CHL, earning himself WHL U.S. Division Player of the Year honors as well as a spot on the CHL Second All-Star Team.

The Spokane Chiefs are hosting an online NHL Draft Themed Auction here with proceeds benefiting the Spokane Chiefs education fund.

The Chiefs 2024-2025 Schedule was announced earlier this month. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, September 9th. Guarantee your seats for all the biggest games by getting a Chiefs ticket package.

Ticket packages are currently on sale at the Chiefs office, spokanechiefs.com, and are available by calling (509) 535-PUCK.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.