Chiefs to Host NHL Draft Watch Party Today

June 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will host a Watch Party TODAY on Friday, June 28th for the First Round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. with draft coverage beginning at 4 p.m. Parking and entrance to the party will be free and available through the Spokane Arena VIP Parking Lot / VIP Entrance. Fans can enjoy raffles, auctions, prizes, and games, plus concessions will be available offering a limited menu for purchase. Space is restricted to the first 250 people and all media are invited to attend.

Chiefs forward Berkly Catton finished his second full season with the Chiefs as the fourth-highest scorer in the Western Hockey League with 54 goals and 62 assists for 116 total points. He became the second-highest-scoring 17-year-old in Chiefs history, behind only Pat Falloon, and was named the U.S. Division's Player of the Year at the end of the season. He was also named to the CHL's Second All-Star Team.

Catton ranked 8th among North American Skaters in the NHL's Central Scouting Service's final rankings and was originally Spokane's first overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

If he is selected in the first round, Catton would be the first Chief drafted that early since Ty Smith in 2018 (17th overall, NJ). Other former first round picks out of Spokane include Kailer Yamamoto now of the Seattle Kraken (2017, 22nd Overall, EDM), Jared Cowan (2009, 9th Overall, OTT), Michael Grabner (2006, 14th Overall, VAN), Brad Ference (1997, 10th Overall, VAN), Ty Jones (1997, 16th Overall, CHI), and Pat Falloon (1991, 2nd Overall, SJ).

WHAT : NHL Draft Watch Party

WHEN : Friday, June 28th - 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

WHERE : Spokane Arena Integra Meeting Rooms

WHO : All fans and media are invited. Space limited to first 250 people.

